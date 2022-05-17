Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $31.44

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

