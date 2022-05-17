Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $31.44

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

