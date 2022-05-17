Analysts Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) PT at $89.14

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2,678.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 250.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

