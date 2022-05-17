Analysts Set Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target at $110.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.58. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,803. Vicor has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,762,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,889,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 304.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.