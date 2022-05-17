Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $77.75

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,810 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 30,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,794. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

