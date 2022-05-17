Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $77.75

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,810 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 30,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,794. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
