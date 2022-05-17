Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kinaxis (KXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) recently:

5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00.

4/26/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$225.00 to C$250.00.

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,199. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$127.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$152.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,574.91.

Get Kinaxis Inc alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.