Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kinaxis (KXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) recently:
- 5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00.
- 4/26/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$225.00 to C$250.00.
Shares of KXS stock traded up C$4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,199. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$127.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$152.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,574.91.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
