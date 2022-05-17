Analyzing Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.81 -$483.94 million ($0.82) -8.43 Mr. Cooper Group $3.32 billion 0.95 $1.45 billion $18.74 2.28

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SoFi Technologies and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 108.73%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.05%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% Mr. Cooper Group 48.79% 16.11% 3.05%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

