Anchor Neural World (ANW) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $1.20 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

