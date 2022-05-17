Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
TSE:APY opened at C$2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.56. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The firm has a market cap of C$579.35 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
