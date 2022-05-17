Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Update

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 16,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,246. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

