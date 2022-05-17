APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,123,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APA will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

