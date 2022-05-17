Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.29 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

APPN stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.30. 511,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,195. Appian has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other Appian news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

