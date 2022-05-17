Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $125,634.40 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 32,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,122. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

