Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $7.80.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

APRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.