Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

APRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 3,940,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,263. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

