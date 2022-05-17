Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327,879 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for approximately 2.7% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $199,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aramark by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,519 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 1,111,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

