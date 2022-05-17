Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ARIS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 5,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

