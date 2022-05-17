Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 13,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,146,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.51.
About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)
Featured Articles
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.