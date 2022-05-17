Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARW traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 760,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,538,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

