ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,106.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00105375 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.