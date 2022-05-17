ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $509.55 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

