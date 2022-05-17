Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 776,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 483,113 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 323,308 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 246,188 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

