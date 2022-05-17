Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at $646,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 621.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

