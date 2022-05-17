Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at $646,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 621.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.