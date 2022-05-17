Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:IONM opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assure has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Assure in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

