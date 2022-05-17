Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

ASUR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

