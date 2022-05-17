Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

