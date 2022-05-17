Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

ATTO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The company had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

