Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ShockWave Medical comprises approximately 1.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of ShockWave Medical worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.56. 701,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.91. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.50.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,242 shares of company stock worth $19,662,635 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.