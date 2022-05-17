Atika Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,130,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,125. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

