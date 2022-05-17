Atika Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,340 shares during the period. Calix accounts for 2.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Calix worth $34,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1,450.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. 524,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

