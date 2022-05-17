Atika Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Arvinas worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 458,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

