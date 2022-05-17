Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,480 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Impinj by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,007 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

