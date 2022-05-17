Atika Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,119,000 after buying an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,202,000 after buying an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 426,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.82. 1,601,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,498. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,651,384. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

