Atika Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Procore Technologies worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 294,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

PCOR traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.07. 760,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.48.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.