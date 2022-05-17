Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 280,129 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,129 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Janus International Group worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2,019.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,897,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. 592,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.