Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

ACHC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. 398,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,584. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

