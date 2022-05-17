Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Price Target Raised to €23.00

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €22.00 ($22.92) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from €20.00 ($20.83) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($19.48) to €18.90 ($19.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

