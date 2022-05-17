Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $314,322.09

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $314,322.09 and approximately $300,832.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

