AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.2% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 67,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

