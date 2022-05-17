AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.