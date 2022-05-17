Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.