Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,100 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 1,220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

