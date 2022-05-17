Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

