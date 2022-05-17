Autonio Price Reaches $0.0060 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $569,591.46 and $88,573.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00509021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,909.66 or 1.77072693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

