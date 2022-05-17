Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.04 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

