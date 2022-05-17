aWSB Market Capitalization Achieves $104,095.86 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. aWSB has a market cap of $104,095.86 and $2,055.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $17.03 or 0.00056606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00513676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.80 or 1.88728263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000233 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars.

