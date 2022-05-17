Azuki Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $254,779.76 and $32.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00508526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.56 or 1.82621411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.