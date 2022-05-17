AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 355,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE AZZ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,697. AZZ has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

