B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 135,906 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,071.57.

RILY stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 342,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,629. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

