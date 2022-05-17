B. Riley Raises Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Price Target to $8.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $9,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,628,586 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 621,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 244,228 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

